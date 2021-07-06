Dear Abby: Girlfriend notes change in man's talk with ex

Dear Abby: I am dating a slightly older divorced man. He and his ex-wife have been divorced 15 years. They remain civil. Their two children are now adults. Recently, a friend of my boyfriend and his ex passed away. They spoke on the phone, caught up a bit and that was the end of that.

Another tragic event happened last week that caused them to talk again. Early in our relationship, he told me he and his ex don't really communicate unless tragic events or things involving the kids come up. However, there has been an increase in dialogue between them beyond these events. It seems odd to me that out of the blue their communication has increased. Granted, it was sparked by unfortunate events, but while those have come and gone, the talking remains, even though it never used to. Should I be concerned? Should I bring this up?

— Ex Issue in New England

Dear Ex Issue: I am sorry you didn't mention how long you and this man have been seeing each other. If your exclusive relationship has been going on longer than six months, you are within your rights to point out that this is a change in his pattern of behavior and ask him what's up.