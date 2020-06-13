Dear Abby: Granddaughter wants wedding with no family in attendance

While I don't think you have committed a cardinal sin and do think your granddaughter overreacted, you shouldn't feel the need to mend any fences. As to how your daughter will feel about not seeing her daughter get married, that is not your problem. Take a step back and let the bride and groom celebrate their day as they wish.

P.S. I find it odd the bride and groom would want any party, feeling the way they do about the ceremony.

Dear Abby: Why do people feel compelled to ask if my dog was adopted or rescued? I have wanted a dog for at least five years. Because I was in nursing school, I waited until I graduated, and then my partner and I researched extensively.

While I love the idea of adopting, sheltering or rescuing, we wanted a purebred German shepherd puppy. My son and I both have mental health issues, and our dog has been a huge help and an antidepressant all in one.

It is unfair that people ask these questions, or have the audacity to make faces and comments when I say no. I have neither the desire nor the capacity to mend or train a potentially broken dog. How I got her is no one's business but ours and our vet's.