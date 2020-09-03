Dear Abby: Happy love life turns friend into a Debbie Downer

Dear Proudly Lucky: Could your friend be suffering from a touch of jealousy because you constantly extoll your boyfriend's virtues? Her cynicism may have something to do with the fact that she and her fiance have been together for nine years with no marriage in sight.

If you can't talk to her about sensitive issues without her becoming aggressive or you being afraid of losing the friendship, it doesn't take a crystal ball to see the two of you are growing increasingly distant with the passage of time. I do think you should ask your friend why she reacts the way she does and tell her how it makes you feel. It may be the only way to save your friendship.

Dear Abby: At what age is it no longer appropriate for children to play naked while outside in their yard?

We are a childless couple in our 60s who live in a suburban neighborhood in the Northeast. A new couple moved here with their children, a boy and a girl, who appear to be about 5 and 8 years old. Both of them often are naked while playing in their yard. This happens in all kinds of weather, not just when it's extremely hot.