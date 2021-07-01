Dear Abby: Longtime friendship goes up in smoke

Dear Abby: I dated a man for a year and eight months. It seemed to be going great. The relationship took a turn around the eight-month mark. I realized through thorough observation (we lived together) that he was a textbook narcissist. He responded just like my research showed he would. He claims he has no mental issues, but I learned a lot from this relationship about narcissism and how to recognize abuse.

Narcissism is real, but most people don't know much about the signs and difficult behavior. As a result of the relationship, I am now in therapy. My question is, how (when I'm ready) do I approach the dating scene again so I don't encounter an experience like this?

— Burned in Pennsylvania

Dear Burned: Continue working with your therapist. By the time you are finished, you will know what to look out for. You may also realize that there aren't narcissists lurking behind every bush. We form healthy relationships by getting to know people before jumping into a live-in relationship. Abusers of both sexes try to gain an advantage over their victims by chipping away at their self-esteem and making them doubt themselves. Keep your eyes open and listen to your intuition, and you won't subject yourself to this kind of relationship again.