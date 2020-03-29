Dear Abby: Marriage crumbling as couple's communication becomes bitter

Dear Abby: My husband barely speaks to me. We both work full time and are facing the empty nest very soon. At home, I have to initiate even the smallest of small talk. He'll never say "Good morning" or ask "How was your day?" Although I work hard to keep the house the way he likes it, he speaks up only to criticize the few times I don't meet his standards. There's never a word of acknowledgment when I have accomplished other elements of housekeeping.

When I laugh at the Sunday comics, he doesn't even ask what's funny. As a result, I have become defensive. Then he accuses me of being "dismissive of his feelings." He says I don't communicate with him, but when I do, he barely responds, so over the years I have basically shut down. We have been to counseling, and maybe it's time to go again. Do you have any perspective to offer?

— Unacknowledged

in the South