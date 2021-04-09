Dear Abby: Middle-aged man has bone to pick with middle-aged women

Dear Seasoned: The responders to "Still Fun's" letter pointed out the advantages AND disadvantages of dating people younger, older and the same age. But the common denominator for successful dating, according to those readers, is to emphasize what you are happy about in your life and describe your passions and interests. Someone who exudes confidence, a love of life and who doesn't come across as desperate for a permanent move-in partner can do very well.

Dear Abby: Our daughter is engaged to the most wonderful young man. We all got along very well, including his parents with us. After one discussion about politics, they realized we're on opposite sides of the spectrum and everything changed. They no longer call, or they hesitate to answer our calls.

We want to make things better because our daughter is deeply in love with their son, and she loves his parents. Could you please provide some suggestions?

-- Oops! In Virginia

Dear Oops: I can try, but there are no guarantees. While you and the other set of parents may disagree about solutions to the problems in this country, on one subject you should all be unified. That subject is wanting the happiness of your children and grandchildren when you are blessed with them. For this reason, make an agreement to put aside political differences, never again discuss them and work cooperatively together toward your mutual goal. However, if they cannot agree, you and your husband must accept that there may be a strain in your relationship until time can heal the breach.

