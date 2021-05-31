Dear Abby: Mother feels betrayed when son wants to live with ex

Dear Abby: My ex-husband and I have two sons together who are 14 and 16. I have always kept things amicable for the kids' sake, but it came at a high price. I took a lot less in the divorce than I was legally entitled to because he threatened that we "would not have a good relationship." I didn't want the kids to suffer and, since they were going to live with me, I thought that was the most important thing, so I caved.

The kids have no idea what I gave up in order to keep the peace. We've always spoken kindly about each other in front of them. Now that one of my sons is older, he wants to live with his dad because he feels he missed out on that relationship growing up.

How do I not feel resentful that he wants to live with the person who was so emotionally abusive during our marriage and divorce? I sacrificed a lot for this harmony, and now it almost feels like I did it for nothing. Part of me wants to tell my son how he acted, but I know that wouldn't be right. Any suggestions?

— Kept the Peace in Illinois