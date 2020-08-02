Dear Abby: Neighbors suspect caregiver of conducting affair next door

Dear Seeing: This is Estelle's home and Estelle's employee. If this were happening on your property, wouldn't YOU want to know about it? I see nothing to be gained by keeping Estelle in the dark. Tell her what has been going on, that your husband went to check the place and found it in disarray. Then leave the ball in her court

Dear Abby: For a handful of years, I have been dealing with anxiety and mild depression. But over the last 18 months or so, I have been experiencing both the highest highs and the lowest lows. These periods can last for up to a week and affect my productivity levels. My ability to function as a normal human being isn't noticeably diminished, though.

Because I'm a teenager, a lot of emotional turmoil is happening. But I can't help feeling that maybe what I'm experiencing isn't normal for people my age. How do I know the difference between routine mood swings and a mental disorder like bipolar? There is a history of bipolar in my family, but I don't know if it has transferred to me. I want to know if I need to start talking about that aspect of things with my therapist or if what I'm going through doesn't need to be bothered with.

-- Teen in Touch in Washington

Dear Teen: You are obviously very bright. Because of the history of bipolar disorder in your family, your mood swings are something you should be paying attention to. I am glad you are seeing a therapist, and you should ABSOLUTELY be discussing your concerns -- all of them -- with that person. In psychotherapy, honesty is always the best policy. If it turns out that your worries are needless -- fine. However, if they are not, it would be to your advantage to know it so you can be treated for it.

