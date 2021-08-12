Dear Abby: 'New' father insists baby girl be kept a secret

Dear Abby: My fiancé, "Nathan," and I met in college 12 years ago. At the time, he was helping to raise a child he thought was his. He was crazy about his son, "Joey." Everywhere we went, he would show him off, post pictures of them together on social media and talk about Joey nonstop.

When Joey turned 9, Joey's mother finally told Nathan that Joey was not his son. When a DNA test proved it was true, the stuff hit the fan. Not only had the mom known from the beginning that Joey wasn't Nathan's, it turned out so did his family and all his friends. It took a while for Nathan to overcome the shock. Once he did, he decided he wanted to start a family. He proposed to me, and we welcomed our baby girl. (I never cheated on him, but to avoid any doubts he might have, once she arrived, we did a DNA test.) Nathan has her spoiled rotten.

The problem is, he acts very peculiar where she is concerned. Before she was born, he wanted few people to know we were expecting. He said it was because he didn't want to get everybody's hopes up in case anything went wrong, which was understandable. Now our baby is 3 months old, and he's still keeping her a secret.