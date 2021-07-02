Dear Abby: Opportunities abound for woman seeking to volunteer

Dear Abby: The retired lady could become an extension master gardener. EMG programs in all 50 states train volunteers through the state's land grant university and its cooperative extension service. Master gardeners educate the public by operating speakers' bureaus, maintaining demonstration gardens, staffing "hotlines" to answer gardening questions and running horticulture therapy programs.

-- Proud Program Participant

Dear Abby: In regard to the letter writer who is looking to volunteer doing something ecological, I would suggest she start at a local farmers' market. People who are interested tend to gather there and have contacts that can lead to opportunities.

-- ED H. in Massachusetts

Dear Abby: For the hands-on retiree looking for volunteer work, many churches have connections to work to be done. She should also visit VolunteerMatch (volunteermatch.org), where she can see all the various types of volunteer jobs that are available in her area.

-- Elaine in Kansas City