Dear Abby: Sobering up changes dynamics of wife's closest relatives

Dear Abby: I know I have been blessed with wonderful relationships in my life. I have been married to the same lovely man for 25 years. I am also fortunate to have had the same best friend for 40 years. The problem? They drink.

Because of past behavior, I decided to get sober two years ago. I know I won't be able to drink socially again. I changed; they didn't.

We are all very high-functioning alcoholics. We never miss work and lead, for the most part, productive lives. I love them both so much. My husband is supportive and adoring. My best friend and I have gone through everything together. But Abby, I can't stand them after 8 p.m. after which they both repeat the same things over and over, and tell me how much they love me (in a slurry, sloppy way).

My life isn't bad, but this is making me miserable. I'm not asking that they quit drinking entirely, but for the sake of our relationship, I wish they'd just slow down some. Am I wrong to ask something of them that will change what was a big part of all of our lives for so long? I'm not willing to throw away long-term relationships, but I am truly at my wits' end.

— Odd One Out

in Washington