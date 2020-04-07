Dear Abby: Spoiled niece has history of misbehaving at parties

Dear Abby: At 73, I am blessed with excellent health and stamina. The only nod to my age is that I like to have a 20-minute nap after lunch. However, my kids and others treat me like I'm 90. They keep asking how I feel and if I'm tired. My son-in-law "Dave" is anxious when I babysit my 4-year-old granddaughter unless it's at their home. How can I make clear to them that I'm as capable as I was 25 years ago without either insulting or angering them?

— Napping

Grandma in L.A.

Dear Napping: Your daughter and son-in-law are lucky. Their daughter has a healthy, caring grandma who is willing to look after her grandchild while Mom and Dad do ... whatever. Not all parents are so fortunate.

These days, 73 is not over the hill. Could Dave's concerns about your health be caused by ageism? Or does he prefer you do your babysitting at their house because he thinks yours isn't sufficiently childproof?

As to offending your daughter and her husband, if you prefer to babysit at your house, that should be your choice. But if they don't agree with that, suggest they hire someone because you will be playing tennis, a round of golf or training for a marathon.