Dear Abby: Spouse removes wedding ring during separation

I'm tired of going to celebrate someone else's birthday when mine is passed over with no mention. This may seem petty, but after years of this, it has gotten old. I've thought of saying something, but I'm not sure how to express it. Or should I just keep my mouth shut?

-- Overlooked in South Carolina

Dear Overlooked: Is everyone in that group aware of when all of the members' birthdays are? Because you haven't spoken up, they may not be. I don't think it would be poor form to pipe up at the next get-together that "Jennifer," "Angelina," "Viola" and you also have birthdays coming up and when they occur. If none of them are acknowledged after that, speak up as a group and say humorously that your feelings are hurt. However, if still no effort is made, the four or five of you should consider celebrating your birthdays separately.

Dear Abby: In the last few years, a good friend has grown increasingly radical in his political views, which caused a severe rupture in our friendship. I am still hurt by what transpired because it turned personal at one point.