Dear Abby: Teenager kicked out by dad who thinks she's ungrateful

If it's possible for you to live elsewhere, perhaps with other relatives, and avoid your father's uncalled-for verbal abuse, it might be healthier for you. Do not expect him to be pleased about it, because no matter how hard you try, you may never be able to please him, so be prepared.

Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I have been dating for three years. The one issue we argue about is religion. I am a Catholic and he's from another Christian denomination. I respect all religions and am open-minded.

However, after going to his church three times, I didn't like it at all. They have many strict rules which, if not obeyed, will result in a person being shunned. What kind of church does that? They compare Catholics to themselves and say everything Catholics do is wrong according to the Bible. I have never felt so unwelcome in my life.

My boyfriend's parents want me to convert, but I don't want to. Because of this, his relationship with his parents is being affected. He plans to quit his church and become an atheist. I don't know how to feel about this. It would be hard to convince him to join my church. We have had many fights over this, and I wonder if we should just break up. That way we wouldn't have to discuss who is converting or where we are going to marry. Please give me some advice.