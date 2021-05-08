Dear Abby: Veteran feels used by friend demanding her discount

Following the divorce, COVID and some bad decisions on his part, he has lost everything. He's now homeless and lives in his car or at motels. The other day he came to me desperate. I took him out of the cold for a while, fed him and dropped him off at a friend's. I then reached out to his family to tell them about how bad he is doing. I didn't even get to tell them before they cut me off saying they have washed their hands of him because of his bad decisions.

My ex isn't perfect, but although he never did anything to his family like he did to me, they are punishing him for that. Should I reach out to them again and tell them he needs them now more than ever, or should I just let it go like he told me to years ago?

-- EX With a Heart

Dear Ex: If you think it will soften their hearts, contact them once more and tell them that you have forgiven him for the hurt he caused you and suggest they stop punishing him for it. However, it's entirely possible that some of your ex's other bad decisions may have affected his relatives. If that's the case, let the matter drop. Remember, there's a difference between being softhearted and softheaded, and he must solve his own problems without you being dragged back in.

