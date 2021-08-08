Dear Abby: Visit from boyfriend's mom comes with uncertainty

Dear Angst-ridden: In light of the fact that you tend to be "plain-spoken," you should not be the person to discuss this with your boyfriend's mother. It would be more appropriate for her son to have "the talk" with her so all of you know what the parameters will be and the message is delivered with tact.

Dear Abby: My husband of 42 years passed away two years ago. His children and I get along fine, but when he was alive, they never acknowledged our anniversary. Now that their dad is gone, they send me anniversary cards each year on the date. I find it annoying that they never thought to wish us "Happy Anniversary" while he was alive, which he would have loved. I suspect they just do it to try to stay on my good side and perhaps stay in my will. How do I politely tell them to stop, that their cards only remind me that my darling is gone and they never acknowledged our marriage when it would have actually meant something?

-- Distressed Stepmom

Dear Distressed: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your beloved husband. After 42 years, the adjustment must be a very painful one. Because you want to be polite -- and perhaps maintain a cordial (if not loving) relationship with his children, convey that you would prefer they not send anniversary cards "because they are a painful reminder of his loss at a sensitive time." RESIST the urge to point out that they failed to acknowledge the occasion during their father's lifetime.

