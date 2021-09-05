Dear Abby: Wife finally explains closetful of unworn jewelry

Dear Abby: I have been married to my loving husband for 28 years. We have a great relationship, and are soul mates. On holidays and birthdays my husband is generous, but he buys me jewelry that suits HIS taste, not mine. He likes a specific style that I don't care for at all, so it sits unworn in my closet. After all these years, he finally asked me why I never wear the jewelry he gives me, and I politely replied that I don't care for that style of silver jewelry.

Well, last Christmas morning, what did I find under the tree? You guessed it! Another piece of that kind of jewelry. I kind of lost it and told him he was wasting his money, and I'd rather he would gift me jewelry that suits MY taste instead of his. I wasn't intending to hurt his feelings, but I did, and he was very angry. Rather than honor my wish for something I can enjoy and appreciate, I'll probably never see another piece of jewelry from him. (By the way, he does this with vacations, too. He makes reservations without my input.) Was I wrong for finally expressing myself? Could I have handled it differently?

-- Not My Style in the South