Dear Abby: Woman can't figure out why boyfriend won't move in

Dear Abby: I have been in a relationship for two years with a man I love very much. We're both in our early 20s. I have a house. He lives with his parents and is going to school.

Last year, after living together for a few months due to COVID, I invited him to move in with me. It took him five months to even give me an answer about whether he wanted to. It has now been eight months since he went back home to his parents. He says he "will" move in, but won't commit to giving me a date.

I have been blown off by him for his family multiple times, and I know it's not something that'll ever change. I'm wondering if we'll last, or if I should take a step back in the relationship.

-- Seeing Signs in Maryland

Dear Seeing Signs: If your boyfriend wanted to live with you, he wouldn't have gone back to live with his parents. If he wanted more of your company, he wouldn't blow you off. Unless you are a masochist, this romance with him won't last, and you should DEFINITELY take a step back in the relationship, if not step OUT of it entirely.