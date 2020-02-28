Dear Abby: Woman feels little connection to mom begging her for money

Dear Abby: I was born into a poor family, and my father gave me up for adoption to his well-to-do sister. My narcissistic adoptive mother severely abused me physically, mentally and emotionally as a child, and tormented me financially as an adult. I no longer speak to her.

My biological mother has been attempting to have a relationship with me as her daughter. But I don't regard her as my mother. I don't feel anything toward her. All those years of abuse have left me feeling ... jaded.

My biological mother is still poor, and she constantly asks me for money to help my nieces and nephews with their needs. I understand that they are blood, but I work hard for my money and cannot afford to support them financially. They have had plenty of opportunities in the past to better their lives but decided to live off handouts. How do I find validation that I am a person and not just a piggy bank?

— Jaded in California