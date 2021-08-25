Dear Abby: Young woman feels pressure to be 'perfect'

Dear Abby: A large neighborhood group, social and friendly, has been invaded by someone with wandering hands. I was the recipient of three incidents. I know of other women who have experienced the same, yet they won't share it with their husbands. My husband saw it happen and was on it. He not only protected me, but made sure the offender knew we would not tolerate it. The result? We are now the outcasts of gatherings!

Everyone is trying to convince us to "make up" and accept the error of the "drunk." We forgive, yet we have chosen not to be in that group. Our neighbors keep saying we should "forgive and forget" and "get over it" so we can rejoin them. It's not that easy. As much as we initially enjoyed everyone's company, it's no longer the same. Please advise.

— At a Crossroads in the South

Dear At a Crossroads: Tell your well-meaning (and forgiving) neighbors you know they mean well, but that when the person put his hands on you, you felt disrespected and threatened. (I assume "the drunk" never offered you an apology.) If you prefer not to be in that person's company, that is your privilege. Be sure your neighbors know you would be open to socializing with them separately, so they won't feel you are snubbing them. Then direct your energy toward cultivating a different group with whom you feel more comfortable.

