Celebrities Born on this Day: Lolo Jones, 39; Jesse Williams, 40; Jonathan Silverman, 55; Maureen McCormick, 65.
Happy Birthday: Embrace opportunities, and you will discover the path that is right for you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): If someone reaches out, lend a helping hand, but don't take on others' responsibilities. Use intelligence when offering guidance, support and encouragement.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How others perceive you will make a difference to the way you fit in socially. Honesty and integrity will lead to acceptance and positive feedback.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The fewer people you work alongside who know about your personal life, the better. Be a good listener, a confident contributor and a solutions person, and you'll gain respect and power.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your actions speak for you. How you handle work responsibilities will determine if you excel. Take on only what you know you can manage, and do your very best.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An argument will not be worth the aggravation if you are opinionated. Your charm will get you what you want and encourage others to share valuable information to help you get ahead financially.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Concentrate on the value of things. The money you invest in yourself, your home or your business will bring high returns. Take the road less traveled and see where it leads.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do something creative. Don't let anyone trick you into something you don't care to do. Stick to your prerogative, and you will achieve the satisfaction and happiness you desire.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Step up to the plate and give it your best shot. You'll dazzle people with your insight and uniqueness. Spend time with someone who supports and inspires you to follow your heart.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let your emotions interfere with what you want to accomplish. Stay focused, disciplined and intent on reaching your goal. Reach out to experts to verify you are on the right path, and you will avoid wasting valuable time.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take heed of any criticism that comes your way, and consider what you can do to be and do your very best. Take physical action. Pursue skills and information that will help you make the most of your day.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Avoid situations that can lead to injury or illness. Make intelligent decisions that will help you get ahead. Don't let excess or trusting someone you shouldn't be your downfall.