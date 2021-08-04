Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get motivated and play to win. Put your energy where it counts, and good results will follow. Be prepared to make a move if it will get you closer to the lifestyle you want to enjoy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't limit what you can do. Speak up and follow through with your plans. Don't let other people's choices deter you from following your heart. Your happiness is your responsibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Put a little muscle behind the alterations you want to make at home. Move things around, and fix up a space that will encourage constructive projects. Show those you love how much you care.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Step up and do your part. You'll feel good if you take a stance and make a difference. Handle people with diplomacy, and you'll get your point across.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind. Pay closer attention to the way you look and present yourself to others. Don't put yourself in risky situations that can affect your physical well-being.