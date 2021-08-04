Celebrities Born on this Day: Cole Sprouse, 29; Dylan Sprouse, 29; Meghan Markle, 40; Barack Obama, 60.
Happy Birthday: Don't fight change; adapt and go about your business.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Set your sights on the path that makes the most sense to you. It's OK to be different and to give others the same freedom. Your uniqueness will be what helps you get ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your expectations will lead to disappointment if you don't read the fine print. Don't be fooled by someone's ability to color a situation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share your thoughts, feelings and intentions, and you'll find out how you can bring about positive change. A challenge that stimulates you mentally will lead to a new fresh start.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Knowledge is crucial when it comes to getting ahead or outsmarting the competition. Avoid overspending on items you don't need or taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Open your eyes, ask questions and avoid unstable situations that can turn out to be costly. Walk away from temptation and people sending mixed messages regarding expectations and feelings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get motivated and play to win. Put your energy where it counts, and good results will follow. Be prepared to make a move if it will get you closer to the lifestyle you want to enjoy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't limit what you can do. Speak up and follow through with your plans. Don't let other people's choices deter you from following your heart. Your happiness is your responsibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Put a little muscle behind the alterations you want to make at home. Move things around, and fix up a space that will encourage constructive projects. Show those you love how much you care.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Step up and do your part. You'll feel good if you take a stance and make a difference. Handle people with diplomacy, and you'll get your point across.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind. Pay closer attention to the way you look and present yourself to others. Don't put yourself in risky situations that can affect your physical well-being.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take care of your responsibilities at home and at work. Take the most intelligent route, and you'll stop someone from taking advantage of you. Learn through observation and the experience you gain dealing with others.