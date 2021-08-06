Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on health, fitness and investing more time and money into personal gain. Bring passion into your life, nurture relationships and be willing to entertain trying unique concepts and different lifestyles.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A realistic attitude will be helpful when it comes to responsibilities and doing your part. Sign up only for what you can handle and offer what you can afford.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A creative approach to how you do things and the associates you align yourself with will encourage new and exciting ideas. A meaningful relationship with someone who shares your beliefs is favored.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Make plans with someone who brings out the best in you. An activity that challenges you mentally will help you make a good impression on someone influential.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): An impulsive move will leave you in a precarious position and eager to backtrack. Don't let stubbornness keep you from making better decisions.