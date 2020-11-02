21 Questions | Getting to know Anne Krippenstapel, executive director of Keep Carbondale Beautiful

3. If you could go back in time 1,000 years, what year would you visit and why?

The 1920s. The fashion and music is cool, the art was just coming out of the pre-Raphaelite/realism era and streamlining into sophisticated geometric design quality well-suited to lay the foundation for modern advertising. It was truly a cusp of the old and new era of culture.

4. What is your most treasured possession?

My motorcycle, a Triumph Bonneville. Makes me feel really beautiful and just so free.

5. If you could rid the world of one disease what would it be?

Patriarchy is a disease.

6. What is your most obvious characteristic?

Probably being an extrovert, but I hope it's being a capable person.

7. Which words or phrases do you over-use most?

“Going back to school (for forestry) was the best decision I have made.”

8. If you were to die and come back as a person or animal, what do you think it would be?