21 Questions | Getting to know SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane

4. What is your most treasured possession? My wedding ring.

5. If you could rid the world of one disease what would it be? Cancer.

6. What is your most obvious characteristic? Humbleness.

7. Which words or phrases do you over-use most? “Does that make sense?”

8. If you were to die and come back as a person or animal, what do you think it would be? An eagle.

9. What is one thing you refuse to share? Golf clubs.

10. If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why? Mind reading or seeing into the future.

11. What song would you sing for your American Idol audition? “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” by McFadden and Whitehead.

12. If you could start a collection of one kind of item, what would it be? A Saluki.

13. If you were given the chance to run for mayor of your city, would you take it? It would take lots of convincing by Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry and that still wouldn’t be enough!