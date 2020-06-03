21 Questions | Getting to know SIU President Dan Mahony

4. What is your most treasured possession? My wedding ring.

5. If you could rid the world of one disease what would it be? While coronavirus would appear to be the obvious choice today, I would still say cancer.

6. What is your most obvious characteristic? I am smiling most of the time and people have noticed that since I was young.

7. Which words or phrases do you over-use most? I hope this makes sense.

8. If you were to die and come back as a person or animal, what do you think it would be? I took a spirit animal test once and it said I would be a lion or a bear.

9. What is one thing you refuse to share? The times that I get to spend with my wife and children alone.

10. If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why? The ability to see in to the future. It would make decision-making so much easier.

11. What song would you sing for your American Idol audition? My singing voice is awful so I would definitely be out in Round 1. I do have a deep voice, so I will go with Barry White’s "Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe."