ALL THE BUZZ | Southern Illinois chainsaw artists are carving out their niche

The final product for his uncle’s cabin looked like a bear – so much so that Kern still uses it as an example of his work.

“I love doing caricature bears,” he said. “I’m not good enough to do realistic looking bears. I did an owl for a woman, but mostly I stick with bears and pumpkins.”

Kern’s pumpkins range from small autumnal decorations to ones so big they require a forklift to move. He can carve the small pumpkins in a few minutes. His bears, take much longer.

“I never do a bear in one sitting,” he said, adding that he prefers to take his time, making sure everything is right. “There are many times I don’t like how the nose or mouth turns out. I’ll chop it off and he’ll end up with a little smaller head because I want the nose to look different. The trouble is that it is really easy to accidentally make a bear look like a pig.”

Both Bollman and Kern approach their art with safety foremost in mind.

“Probably the hardest part was to learn how to use the saw without hurting myself,” Bollman said. “My dad helped me with that, but basically, once you get the technique on how to hold the saw and what you're not supposed to do, the rest of it is practice like anything else. The more you do it, the better you get.”