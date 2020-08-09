Area rugs for every room: Here's what you need to know about choosing an area rug

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the popularity of hardwood and laminate floors, area rugs are being used more than ever in interior design. There is more to selecting an area rug than the color and pattern.

First, let’s discuss the construction of the rug. This is one of the primary factors of the cost of a rug. Looking at lowest to highest, we will start with machine-woven. These are manufactured much like broadloom carpet on a large loom machine. They are typically lower in price than handmade rugs, have very little variation from piece to piece, usually will not shed, and are suitable for high traffic areas since they're easy to clean. Machine-woven rugs usually won’t last as long as hand-woven.

Next is hand-woven and hand-loomed. As the name implies, these are woven on a large hand-operated loom or peddle loom. These can be cut pile, loop pile, or cut and loop pile; often a solid color base is hand-carved to create a subtle design. Hand-woven can also be over-tufted or printed to create a textural and colorful design.

Hand-tufted and hand-hooked are made using a hand tool to punch the yard through a canvas. Many textures and patterns are easily achieved with this method. Size, design and color may vary slightly because of the handmade nature, and more shedding than other constructions may occur.