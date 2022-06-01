'I'm here and I matter'; LGBTQ artist comes from long lineage of talent, success

CARBONDALE — In many ways, A.B. Art is the culmination of “radical acts" of art — lined up one after another to serve as building blocks for their life.

The Carbondale artist — originally born and raised in Los Angeles — enjoyed a childhood full of creative, constant projects led by their painter-and-crafter maternal grandmother.

“She could do just about anything. My mom is also very artistic. So I’ve been doing multi-step art projects since I was about 4 or 5,” Art said.

This nurturing of their innate artistic abilities was coupled with an appreciation of digital art production, as well. Art’s paternal grandfather opened a printing company in Hollywood in 1969 that is still in operation today.

Art realized as a child the importance of creativity in the movie and music industries as they watched that family-owned company produce posters and media for Warner Bros., Disney and Tower Records, to name a few.

“There’s always been this idea that the art that you make, especially digital art, can become something. Seeing all of that stuff and that it came from somewhere. It wasn’t just up in stores, it was actually made on the presses,” shared Art.

‘I am here and I matter’

Flash forward to today. A.B. now lives in Carbondale and attends school at SIU, where they are attending the performance studies doctorate program.

After becoming an artist, A.B. has worked tirelessly to support the LGBTQ community while bringing awareness to the unique struggles faced by people who identify as queer — an all-inclusive umbrella definition for people for whose sexual and gender identities are neither straight nor cisgender.

Art, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, creates poetry, performance art, photography, collages, comics and drawings to document the long history of LGBTQ persons feeling erased, hidden or shamed.

“Whatever form of art I’m doing I feel like creating and sharing myself and my artwork is a radical act. It’s an opportunity to assert that I am here and I matter,” said Art.

Art has this uncanny ability to create powerful pieces across a variety of mediums that simultaneously educates and helps heal LGBTQ members through the challenges and the victories they experience.

Creating space

After receiving a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies from Arizona State and a Master of Arts degree — also in communication studies — from California State University, Art moved to Southern Illinois in 2013 to attend SIU.

With the unwavering support of the Department of Communication Studies’ dissertation committee, including faculty members Rebecca Walker, Craig Gingrich-Philbrook, Jonny Gray and Sandra Pensoneau-Conway, Art will soon complete their dissertation.

Art has a studio in The Julia Building in downtown Carbondale, where they enjoy the camaraderie. The entire building is filled of both incredible female-owned businesses and queer-owned businesses that have created space for the artist — both literally and figuratively.

Elizabeth Strusz, who owns the building and operates E. Claire Salon on the first floor, is a personal hero of Art’s and has been a major supporter.

Throughout their schooling, Art has published multiple conference papers and scholarly publications on community, LGBTQ lifestyles, poetry and spoken word performance.

Over the last seven years, Art has also directed and starred in over 35 performance pieces, including Slant, a one-person show that toured across both the United States and the globe, with performances in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Baton Rouge, Carbondale and Melbourne, Australia.

Art has also designed websites, or produced posters, signage and logos for several businesses in Southern Illinois, including the LGBTQ youth center Rainbow Café, Jen’s Joe, the Southern Seven Health Department, The Stage Co., Anna Jonesboro Garden Club, and the Annabelle Festival, locally.

Celebrate our history

On exhibit at The Varsity Theater in Carbondale this summer were several pieces by A.B. Art that explore the annual June Pride celebrations, black love and Art’s own journey to changing their name and finding their true self.

The PRIDE multimedia collages include tributes to actor Billy Porter, who recently publicized his 14-year battle with HIV, a transgender EDM celebrity named Sophie who met an untimely death in a tragic accident, Elliott Page who came out as transgender and non-binary this year, and Leslie Feinberg, a transgender advocate who died in recent years.

The pieces mix portraiture that Art drew digitally, printed, and then cut into to expose the collages underneath.

The collages include items such as poems written by Feinberg’s partner, while another piece has thesaurus pages that all contain words that begin with the prefix “trans.”

“This is when we celebrate our history and people who matter. These are historical portraiture pieces and they kind of mix my sensibilities with comics and collage,” said Art.

“Black Love” on exhibition at The Varsity is a collaboration between Art and local Black Lives Matters advocates Jerricha Griffin and Michael Coleman. The two BLM artists created poetic musings on black love that Art then combined with portraits created of Griffin and Coleman.

The bureaucracy of identity

Beyond the inner personal work it took to become who Art truly is, Art said the administrative side of their recent name change in the local courts system was somewhat daunting, too.

The emotional journey, coupled with a sea of paperwork, are both represented in Art’s rendition of their self and copies of file-stamped court documents that come together to illustrate the bureaucracy of identity.

Art’s self-portrait is a powerful statement. A non-binary A.B. is colorfully drawn in drag, intertwined and layered with court document cutouts incorporated from their name change process. Stamped across Art’s forehead is “FILED March 25, 2021,” accompanied by the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s signature.

Vulnerability, honesty

Despite the creative ventures of Art and their collaborators recently, live performance artists and their audiences suffered immensely from the very onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With projects postponed and in-person stage productions halted, uncertainty hovered over the art community as many were left wondering when, if ever, restrictions would be lifted.

While families and individuals felt the stresses of the shutdown, like income loss, homeschooling, health scares, Art endured through poetry, performance, photography, graphic design, collages and comics.

Most notably, Art’s recent publication, Pandemonium: Reframing Performance in Pandemic, provides a vulnerable insight into one person’s experience with the stresses of COVID.

Pandemonium is the result of being “faced with creative crisis” and “moving from stage to page,” Art explained.

Before Art began the autobiographic novella, they were in the process of writing the third chapter of their dissertation on the topic of drag and gender performance.

But when COVID hit, Art’s advisor urged them to take a look around — and start drawing based on the historical moment the world was experiencing. They had to find a way to explore drag performance without the actual performance.

The comic begins with Art’s drawings of their drag show performance, Slant. It was a way for Art to perform the one-person show in digital form.

Next, Art covers the history of comics and then tells the story of their “life going to hell in the pandemic.” Mental health challenges and pandemic parenting three children caused Art to experience suicidal ideation.

“It was the thought in between every thought. Talking about the accumulation of that stress in our bodies and the way that it builds up and doesn’t go away right away was important,” Art said.

Art said they were apprehensive about presenting something so visceral and open to the world, and talking about suicide and antidepressants. But after submitting the piece to the non-profit National Communication Association, Art was awarded top paper in their division.

Later, Pandemonium was published in the peer review academic journal, Storytelling, Self, and Society, in their special publication on pandemic storytelling.

“I think it’s really speaking to people because I was willing to be vulnerable and draw my reality,” Art said.

