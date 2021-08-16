At home | Small Tips, Big Changes

We are seeing some return to normalcy in our lives after lost time during COVID-19 and this means gathering with friends and family on a more frequent basis.
Entertaining loved ones in your home again may have you itching to revamp your dining space. The dining room or your dining space is the perfect location to gather after these long months apart.
Dining rooms, eat-in kitchens, or whatever your dining space might be is the place to catchup with and enjoy these special people in our lives. Be it over a home cooked meal, take-out, or game night, these areas deserve stylish décor and design elements that will make it shine.
The dining table is usually the focal point of this space, but there are many ways to decorate around this statement piece in an effort to unite the whole room. If you want to revamp your dining space, the following are small ways to create a major statement without starting from scratch.
Paint and wallpaper are easy ways to produce major change to the space. You don’t even have to paint all 4 walls. By selecting an accent wall, you can select a complimentary shade of paint or a great wallpaper print or texture that goes with the existing paint.
Add shelves for extra storage or to display accessories that can bring a pop of color or interest to the space. Be it traditional shelves with brackets or floating shelves, any décor from traditional to contemporary can use this tip.
An area rug is the easiest way to change the look and feel of your dining space. Besides adding comfort and warmth, an area rug can be the focal point of the room.
An area rug is also a great way to visually say this is its own area in an open floorplan. Make sure when selecting an area rug, it is big enough for the chairs to remain on top of the rug when they are pulled out for seating. It is very uncomfortable when the back legs “fall off” the edge of the rug.
Another easy fix is to add mirrors. Mirrors can help the room feel vibrant and refreshing while adding natural light. Mirrors are a simple way to bounce light around the room and can even make the space feel larger.
How about adding host/hostess chairs? If all your seating is matching, adding larger armchairs to the ends can add drama and bring another print or texture to the space. Not to mention the luxury and comfort these chairs would add to the dining room.
Finally, change the centerpiece. You can change it out seasonally to bring the current season indoors or find a great way to add color that blends or pops the other colors of the space.
Don’t be afraid to change things up a bit. Your guests will admire the changes since you last had them into your home.