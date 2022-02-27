At Home | Your spa retreat awaits

We are told kitchens and bathrooms are what sell a house, but what if you aren’t planning to sell? Perhaps it is time to remodel your bathroom to create the spa retreat of your dreams.

First consider the footprint of the space you have available. Depending on the age of the home, you might need to consider adding square footage to create your master retreat. Some possible ways to gain square footage are by taking it from another area of the home, taking it from the master bedroom, or adding onto the home. If your home was built 20 to 30 years ago, it probably has a large, jetted tub. By replacing the large tub that was likely built-in with a modern free-standing tub, you will likely gain valuable space.

The usable space you can achieve will determine if a double vanity is possible and if a linen closet and additional storage space can be added. If your space is limited and you have a linen closet in the hallway or another bathroom, you might forgo these options for space for a separate shower and tub.

Next are finishes which can be clean and sleek or textural and natural and everything in between. Part of this decision process is the rest of your home décor and your personal preferences. You can still have a modern, updated bathroom while keeping it traditional if that is your style, or switch things up to a more modern twist. If contemporary is your style, go all out with sleek, minimalism.

As mentioned previously, tubs have gone through a big transformation over the last couple of decades. The free-standing tub is today’s preference. They can be any style from traditional to contemporary, white to bold colors. The faucet can be either deck mounted or free standing (floor mounted). The deck mounted faucets are going to be less expensive and require less space.

For the most luxurious shower, add body jets and multiple shower heads. Not everyone likes that much spray, so that is a personal decision. Most commonly, shower walls will be tile, but solid surface is another choice. A built-in bench or seat is a nice touch, especially as we age.

For the sink or basin, there are undermount or over-counter, also referred to as a vessel sink. The over-counter basins have been hugely popular and come in every design style possible. The undermount are less showy but can make face washing and shaving easier for some.

And lastly, flooring can be tricky. You will obviously want flooring that is waterproof or at least water resistant. Ceramic or porcelain tile is a natural choice along with LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tile.) Although tile can be cold under foot, if it is within budget, add radiant floor heat. Flooring to avoid would be hardwood, laminate, and wall-to-wall carpet. If you had your heart set on hardwood, consider one of the plank tiles or LVT that mimic hardwood.

Your home can have the spa retreat of your dreams with planning, budget, and creativity.

