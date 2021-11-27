'Back to life' — University Museum holds some of Southern Illinois' most cherished treasures

Susannah Munson quickly corrected John Pollitz's remark about the contents of the building they were touring.

“In some ways, this is the university’s attic,” Pollitz said, as he took in all of the shelves and storage boxes.

“No,” Munson interrupted. “This is more like Southern Illinois’ attic."

“You’re right,” Pollitz quickly admitted. “The truth is, so much of the history of Carbondale, of SIU and the entire region is so intertwined.”

The “attic” Pollitz was referring to is actually the storage facility for SIU’s University Museum.

When artwork, artifacts and other items are not included in one of the museum’s current exhibitions, they are safely kept in a non-descript building, sorted and catalogued with details and even background stories.

“It is our repository for our giant collection,” explained Munson, the curator of anthropology for the museum. “Our conservative estimate for the number of objects is over 75,000, so we need a large building to handle all of that.”

The collection began to acquire items when the university – then Southern Illinois Normal University – was chartered in 1896.

It includes a wide variety of artwork — including sculptures, paintings and collections of pottery; anthropological pieces from primitive tools to tribal masks; collections of models handmade by artisans through the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression; along with furniture, technology and novelties that defy description.

There’s a desk used by Illinois State Rep. James Holloway of Chester during his eight terms in the legislature. Nearby are vintage nickelodeons, one of the very first boats to survive the annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta, an extensive collection of costumes from legendary soprano Marjorie Lawrence and a vintage Moog synthesizer and a theremin – an electronic instrument played not by touching, but moving hands through the air.

Many of the items are specific to Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the region.

“We believe those sofas – and a matching set of chairs – came from General John A. Logan’s home,” Munson said during trip through the facility.

She also exhibited the academic hood worn by SIU President Delyte Morris as he presided over graduation ceremonies during his two decade-long tenure at the institution. The lounge chair and ottoman from his office is nearby.

Place settings from SIU’s Woody Hall – a former women’s dormitory that now houses administrative offices — include finger bowls and fine china. They are among the university items in the collection, along with artifacts from Old Main and a 1964 cheerleader’s uniform.

Pollitz, dean of library affairs at SIU, oversees the University Museum as well as Morris Library and University Press. As a 1975 alumnus, he said every trip into the facility is special.

“It physically brings all of the traditions and the pride of the university that we have as alumni back to life” he said.

The items in the storage facility, along with texts, manuscripts, documents and other items held in Special Collections at SIU’s Morris Library, serve as a resource for students, researchers and historians worldwide, many of whom reach out to the museum for assistance.

Even though the facility is not open to the public, Munson said she occasionally shares about the collection at area civic groups and sometimes leads tours for groups with specific interests.

“It’s really special and I think anyone who visits is really impressed by the breadth and uniqueness of what we have,” she said.

Munson said museum staff work to rotate as much of the collection through public exhibitions as they possibly can.

“We’re always coming up with new ideas for exhibitions to try to showcase under-used parts of the collection that haven’t been seen in a while,” she said.

Additionally, the University Museum is constantly acquiring new items, a majority of which are donated.

“Often alumni or people with ties to the region, will donate items as a way of giving back,” she said.

Other pieces which could have significance in the future are acquired, too.

“We’re gathering history as it happens,” Munson said.

From a collection of theatrical set design models to vintage Saluki mascot costumes, history is preserved to teach and entertain.

“It’s important to remember what things were like ‘back in the day’ and to expand our thinking beyond the last text we received, past the latest tweet. We have to remember our past,” Pollitz said. “The richness of what we have is so great. It is not only for our students, but for the whole region.”

