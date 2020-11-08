Barbecue Pilgrim Mark Dolan travels the nation to unlock America's barbecue obsession

“I like to build the audio first. I want to have an audio story that flows. Then I’m picking the photos that I think go best with it. For every minute of audio, you need 20 pictures, so it starts to add up. I try to keep all of my pieces around three minutes when they’re finished. I can usually build one in two or three days.”

With each finished project, more restaurants and more barbecue beckoned. As Dolan continued to document barbecue, he was careful in determining which establishments he would chronicle. Not every barbecue joint makes the cut. He says he always has been looking for the right barbecuers, not the right barbecue.

“I’m not necessarily looking for the best barbecue, but it is the best stories I’m looking for. My approach has always been that I want people who are passionate about it. I wasn’t going after any one type of barbecue and I don’t rate barbecue. I don’t introduce my opinions into any of these pieces. It is all about my pictures and their words working together.”