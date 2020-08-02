Cave-In-Rock has evolved from pirate hideout to movie set to picnic spot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What a difference a couple centuries can make.

Today, several hundred thousand tourists a year flock to the tiny Ohio River village of Cave-In-Rock to visit the massive cave carved out of the limestone bluffs by the river. Even the most claustrophobic person would have little difficulty stepping inside the 55-foot-wide opening.

The cave is located in a state park that bears its name in Hardin County.

Its history wasn’t always so inviting.

A 2015 article in Atlas Obscura, headlined “A Cave of Villainy on the Ohio River,” paints a dark picture of the cave that was “discovered” by French explorer M. De Lery in 1739. He called the cave “caverne dans Le Roc.”

The article makes it clear that the cave wasn’t a tourist attraction for pioneers and settlers heading west in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

“Almost immediately after the cave was discovered it became a wretched hive of scum and villainy,” the article states. “From around 1790, Cave In Rock was base camp for a group of river pirates who would ambush flatboats carrying cargo down the Ohio River. Pirates, bandits, fugitives and murderers used the cave as a sort of hideout and handout where they could scheme, gamble, drink and even kill.”