Code 1 Aviation: Flying into history

Peering out the giant sliding doors of the hangar at the Southern Illinois Airport, the view is like many Midwestern airfields: private planes taxi by; an air ambulance helicopter comes in for a landing and across the runway; and leaves of corn plants ready for harvest rustle in the breeze.

Inside the hangar though, the scene is unlike almost any other aviation facility in the region.

Fighter jets and pieces of fighter jets fill the building.

These planes – specifically Czechoslovakian-manufactured Aero L-39 Albatros trainer jets – are in the Jackson County hangar for a specific reason: To be restored, maintained, modified or repaired by Code 1 Aviation, a national company specializing in maintenance and restoration of the planes.

“We specialize in jet warbirds, prior military aircraft, primarily the L-39,” explains Brian Profancik, manager of the company’s Southern Illinois location. Code 1 – the name comes from a military aviation term for an aircraft in perfect, ready-to-fly condition – also has facilities in Rockford, Illinois; Gasden, Alabama and Melborne, Florida.

Profancik explained the L-39 is a popular aircraft for aviation enthusiasts, air racers and companies under Department of Defense contracts to provide “enemy” fighter jets and pilots for training exercises with U.S. military aviators. The planes were first developed by Aero Vodochody in the late 1960s and became the most widely used training jet on the planet, used by more than two dozen air forces.

“Many of our customers actually use them to do training with our active duty forces and the guys operating the aircraft are retired military for dogfights and air-to-ground exercises so they are in a true adversary aircraft. It’s the best training you can get,” he said.

He said there are currently 250 to 300 L-39 planes registered in the country, with about half of them flying. Many of those have gone under Code 1’s microscope. The company also helps potential buyers find jets to purchase. A secondhand Albatros can be had for less than $300,000, but they go fast – both on the market and in the air. Original production specifications list the L-39’s top speed as 466 mph.

“We do absolutely everything with these airplanes. We modify them, we customize them, we import and export them for flight training. We even paint complete airplanes here,” he explained. “Of course, we do all of the support that goes with them: scheduled maintenance, annual inspections and such. We also supply parts to the whole nation.”

Code 1 also provides ground training and maintenance training for those interested in the L-39. The company can even teach prospective pilots how to fly the subsonic jet.

Military contractors are not Code 1’s only customers. He said pilots who compete in air races often look to the company for lower weight components and modifications to give them even more speed. Many of Code 1’s clients compete in the annual Reno Air Races, a multi-day event featuring airspeed competitions and demonstrations. Profancik said support most all of the L-39s competiting. The company works closely with the FAA to ensure safety.

“The FAA trusts us and we work with them, always raising the level of professionalism in maintaining these airplanes,” he said.

Then, too, there are the jetsetters.

“These are the individual owners who have money,” Profancik adds with a grin. “They buy these and then they want customized paint jobs, the latest avionics and they come in every year wanting all of the new upgrades.”

The company caters to all of the above groups, designing improvements and advancements from the tarmac up – things like new tips for the jet wings to slice air resistance, smoke systems and other systems, testing everything on company-owned L-39s, even doing shakedown flights, making warbirds with strange or international markings can often be seen in the Jackson County skies.

“There are times when I’ll do a test flight and I’ll be inverted over Carbondale,” he adds. “I’m up there and looking for my house.”

Back on the ground, Profancik and the other six Code 1 employees in Southern Illinois understand the role they play in keeping the past alive and flying with vintage planes. The history is all around them in the hangar across the runway from the farm fields.

“This one served in the East German Air Force,” he said, reaching up and touching the wing of one of the seven warbirds in the hangar. “It’s been painted over, but you can still see where the original diamond markings were. We’re here to keep these aircraft flying and ensuring that people can still enjoy them. It’s not about money; it’s a passion to keep them in the air.”

