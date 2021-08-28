Community | Time, talent and treasure — How the Varsity Theater succeeds

"We decided for the protection of anybody who steps in the building, we want everyone to stay safe. It will probably be later in the year before you see things really kick off, and that’s if everyone stays healthy,” said Recine.

During the pandemic, Nathan Colombo helped organize, produce and live-stream the weekly Virtual Varsity performances by local artists as a way to keep audiences together while also encouraging public support through optional donations. Colombo, who has been on the theater's board of directors since December 2016, offered his time and talent, along with close to 50 local musicians and artists, for the Virtual Varsity shows.

After seeing the success of the Saturday night live-stream shows, Colombo looks forward to integrating more elements of media production into each of the performance spaces in The Varsity, to offer more options to patrons and artists.

"There’s an absolute need to take the skills that we’ve learned during the pandemic, in creating digital media in this space, and blend it with the return to in-person activities where live audiences just enrich the media that we produce,” Colombo said.