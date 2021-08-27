DIY Identity: How Carbondale's underground shaped the city

But, Fletcher said without the existence of an all-ages music venue for non-drinking age music fans to see shows, the Lost Cross — and eventually a myriad other basement venues — played a key role in supporting the DIY scene.

“When there are no other places to go you (can go there),” Fletcher said. But more than that, The Cross was an example for how to be successful.

“It’s like a blueprint for people,” Fletcher said of those learning the DIY ropes of booking shows in basements and making art the nontraditional way.

What Fletcher and others said The Cross did was centralize the scene and this helped make it both inclusive and organized.

James Ricks was on the ground level when The Cross came to be. But in the years since, he has experienced life in other cities that are much larger and, on paper, have much larger DIY music and art scenes. But there is a drawback to this scale.

“One tends to lose track of what's happening, and when, due to sheer volume of people,” Ricks said in an email to Life&Style. “It's a lot easier to find weirdos who are kinda like you in a smaller pond.”