Dr. Craig Davis is known for his steady, servant leadership style

"Two things keep me going during the tough times. First, medicine for me is a calling. I became a doctor to care for people. And now more than ever, the people of our community need care. Second, thinking about my family keeps me going. My family is my world. On tough days, I remember that the person on the hospital bed in front of me is part of a family too and deserves all the care and attention I can give them.”

It’s no surprise those words come from Dr. Craig Davis of Carbondale. Known for his steady servant leadership, Dr. Davis is the system director for hospital medicine at SIH.

“Hospitalists are physicians who provide primary medical care for people in the hospital. Hospital-based physicians now exist for many different specialties. I lead SIH’s adult medical hospitalist physician group,” explained Dr. Davis, who helped establish SIH’s program many years ago. Prior, Dr. Davis’ specialty was internal medicine. He worked in private practice in Herrin after returning “home” to his native Southern Illinois.

Dr. Davis was born at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and spent his entire childhood in Anna. He grew up around medicine and always knew he wanted to be a doctor.

“Two of my uncles, Tom and Mike Davis, are both local orthopedic surgeons. After high school, I went to Duke University for college, University of Illinois for medical school and Indiana University for an Internal Medicine residency. Despite my time away from Southern Illinois, my plan was always to return here to practice medicine.”

Among his peers, Dr. Davis is known for his compassion and selflessness. They’re strengths which have inspired many, especially during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“I first met Dr. Davis when he served as my attending physician when I was completing rotations as a medical student. From that point on, he’s served as an important mentor in my medical career as I continue to learn from him as a colleague and as our director,” said Dr. Ross Gray, a fellow hospitalist. “I respect and admire the way Dr. Davis always shows up for his patients and his colleagues. Recently, he came to the hospital in the middle of the night to relieve a sick physician and cover the rest of his shift. Dr. Davis is committed to ensuring patients receive the best care possible and supporting is colleagues in every way he can. His herculean work throughout the pandemic should not go unrecognized; I am personally grateful for the time and dedication he’s devoted to navigating our team through it.”

Dr. Davis is a devoted husband and father. He and his wife, Jill, have four “wonderful” children: Sydney, Maggie, Sam and Greta.

“The joys and challenges of family life have taught me patience, respect, tolerance and empathy. My hobbies are my children. Between work and home life, there isn’t time for anything else. But I wouldn’t have it any other way. If there were an extra 10 hours in a day, I’d spend them all with my family. They are all unique and amazing individuals, and our time together flies by. I wish I had more of it,” said Dr. Davis.

Dr. Davis is a senior fellow of the Society of Hospital Medicine, a member of the American College of Physicians and an adjunct assistant professor with the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

“My primary driver, even 20 years ago, has always been caring for the people of Southern Illinois and helping them be healthier. I appreciate financial success and professional respect, but I have never been driven by them.”

