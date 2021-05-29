Good Eats | From at-home mixology to flexitarianism: The latest food trends — shaped by the pandemic

Food trends can be somewhat difficult to predict. Everyone in the food world will tell you something a little different any given year, but themes often emerge. One thing that is apparent is food — and all that surrounds it in 2021 — points toward taking better care of ourselves.

This might mean stretching dollars with pantry meals or shrinking our 2020 waistlines with healthier food options. Exploring our individual food heritage and eating comfort foods may help nourish our souls. Learning to preserve all the food from our quarantine gardens and even using a bit in a mocktail or two will build new and lasting cooking skills.

Pantry Meals

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many people into their kitchens for what seemed like the first time. Non-cooks found themselves struggling with the notion of preparing daily meals while seasoned home cooks explored new cuisines and learned new skills. Shortages of all kinds meant using what we had in our pantries, freezers and refrigerators, which gave rise to the pantry meals trend.