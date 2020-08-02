George Harrison's Southern Illinois connection inspired father-son duo to pen original song

He and his father worked together to complete the lyrics of the tune, with Stokes adding suggestions like changing the line, “walking in your English garden” to “puttering in your English garden” for a more authentic take on the vernacular of the Beatles.

The father-son duo played all instrumentals for the recording and Clark-Stokes provided all vocals. During his freshmen year of high school, Clark-Stokes and his father released the song, “Believer,” and sent a copy to Louise.

“We sent it to Louise and she really liked it. She was attending the Beatles convention up in Chicago and said we should come play the song during the intermission of the Beatles tribute band,” said Clark-Stokes.

The performance was held at the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge, just outside of Chicago. Clark-Stokes and his father were also able to spend time at the convention, which was known as Beatlefest at the time, to experience the fascinating world of Beatlemania while perusing and observing the hundreds of vendors and impersonators at the convention.

“She gave me a really cool opportunity,” said Clark-Stokes.

Thanks to her connection to Southern Illinois, Louise happened upon Clark-Stokes as a young musician and was so touched by his lyrical tribute to her brother, that she invited him to perform his original song for a live audience in Chicago, an opportunity any budding artist would delight in. Instilled with a love for the Beatles thanks to his mother and borne with a natural talent from his father, Clark-Stokes is one Beatles fan who gained a rich experience thanks to George and Louise Harrison’s ties to Southern Illinois.

