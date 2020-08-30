German heritage lives on in Southern Illinois wurstmarts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first Germans arrived in Illinois in the 18th century, but it wasn’t until around 1830 that German emigration helped build settlements in Southern Illinois.

They brought with them their way of life, their way of cooking, and their way of celebrating. The journey was arduous, with most coming through New Orleans and up the Mississippi River to St. Louis. From there, a stage coach traveled to various settlements in Southern Illinois three times each week. Belleville, Lebanon and Maysville were among these stops by 1831.

St. Clair County was an early settlement because of its proximity to St. Louis. Many of our German ancestors who settled there were farmers, thus reliance on a commercial port like St. Louis was necessary. The land was fertile and the opportunities plenty — many were interested in growing grapes for wine-making. By the 1830s, German settlements were being built all along southwestern Illinois.

The German wurstmarkt tradition

In rural German communities, people would gather at the local wurstmarkt to share their homemade sausage. These wurstmarkts were traditionally similar to our fairs and included folk music and dancing. One such wurstmarkt grew into the world’s largest wine festival.