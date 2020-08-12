History meets hospitality at Giant City Lodge

Kelley says he tries not to take the setting for granted, despite the fact that his family has operated the lodge for four decades. His father, Richard, signed the family’s first lease for the lodge in 1981, when Mike was still a teen. A misconception is that the Kelleys own the lodge. They do not. They are, in fact, officially “concessionaires,” operating the lodge under contract with the State of Illinois.

Still, it is what Kelley calls a “family-operated, family-friendly” business. He says it is a blessing to work alongside his father as well as his own 27-year-old son, Mike, making three generations caring for customers and the lodge.

“We try to be good stewards of the property,” he says. “We treat it like it is ours, even though we know it is not. We have been blessed to operate the lodge.”

Giant City Lodge 460 Giant City Lodge Road, Makanda 618-457-4921 giantcitylodge.com facebook.com/giantcitylodge