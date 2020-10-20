Homemade hummus is great for a fall picnic

Driving along our local highways provides views of rust and golden trees. Autumn is in full swing and Mother Nature provides beautiful days to spend outside. For those who venture out to enjoy Southern Illinois views at one of our many wineries or breweries, varieties of fall-colored hummus make an ideal day-trip snack. It’s easy to make, easy to pack, and holds well in these cooler temperatures.

A popular Middle Eastern dish, classic hummus is made by puréeing chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and olive oil. The addition of spices will change the basic flavor to your liking. Purists argue that hummus must contain chickpeas and tahini — “hummus” means chickpeas in Arabic. Tahini is a paste made from crushed sesame seeds that has a texture similar to peanut butter. The proper name for this classic version is hummus bi tahini.

While the classic hummus is still a favorite, there are now a variety of hummus-style dips and spreads available to purchase and certainly make from scratch. Not all contain tahini or chickpeas, either.

Many recipes call for different beans or peas like navy beans, black beans or black-eyed peas. Other recipes use sweet potatoes or pumpkin in place of or in addition to chickpeas. Tahini is sometimes replaced with other nut butters and olive oil can be exchanged for melted coconut oil or sesame oil.