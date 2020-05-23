How to create a peaceful outdoor sanctuary in your own backyard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s homes have as much thought and style brought to the outdoor areas as to their interiors. Patios, porches, and sunrooms all offer homeowners a peaceful sanctuary as a prescription for their stressful lives.

Creating your perfect outdoor space will be the result of the successful combination of many design elements: landscaping, stonework, carpentry, furnishings, lighting and accessories. Careful preplanning will be the key to the creation of your personal sanctuary, so begin with creating your personal wish list.

Start your plan with a few simple questions: Do you plan to frequently entertain outdoors? Do you spend time outdoors in the evenings simply relaxing? Is outdoor grilling a year-round requirement for you? Do you enjoy planning simple family meals outdoors? Are you working around a swimming pool? Do you prefer lots of shade or direct sun exposure? Do you want a TV as part of the design? All of these questions will be the starting point of your design.