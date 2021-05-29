In Our Backyard | Peony Hill Farm a growing business in Southern Illinois

Why 12 acres?

“That’s what size the field was,” he said.

Now, about 25 years later, they have about 20,000-25,000 plants, representing more than 20 different varieties of peonies. It turns out bringing floral joy to brides and mothers is a labor intensive operation.

“They were all planted by hand,” Hilliard said. “I planted probably about 95 percent of them personally. They are all harvested by hand, weeded by hand. We try not to use chemicals, pesticides … fertilizer is really about it.”

Then, over a two or three week period at the end of April and beginning of May each stem will be cut by hand. The buds will be ready to harvest when a bit of color appears and it has the feel of a marshmallow.

“That’s not even the beginning of it,” Hilliard said. “We go through and break the side-buds off each variety. Every stem, it may have 6-8 side-stems. We prep the fields a little bit. We’ll mow it, try to maintain it. Julie will mow it until about the first of August, and then we’ll let it grow up. Then we’ll burn the field off.

“Field sanitation is very important. We’ll burn it off in late fall. I like a nice hot fire to burn all the old plant material.”