In Our Backyard | Remembering Tecumseh, Shawnee warrior chief

“What I really think is neat about it, the spot itself is just perfect. It’s just kind of a coincidence that it happened. It turned out to be just a beautiful spot.”

The statue was placed in a small opening in the forest at the head of a trail. A bench was placed near the statue, allowing visitors to admire the grace and beauty of the statue, enjoy the quiet of the forest and digest Tecumseh’s philosophy.

Motsinger readily admits that some poetic license was taken with the depiction of Tecumseh and the location of the statue, but that begs the point – Tecumseh was a larger-than-life figure and the statue depicts the Shawnee people as well as the man himself.

“Tecumseh was never here – probably Mounds or Cairo area is as close as he got,” Motsinger said. “We have to remember he is the most well known of the Shawnee Indians, so it is representative of the Shawnee tribe. The Shawnee had a very short presence here. There was just a short period, 1750-51 they were at old Shawneetown.”