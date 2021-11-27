In Our Backyard | The story of the Shawnee National Forest is still writing itself

The history of Southern Illinois and the Shawnee National Forest is intricately and exquisitely intertwined.

The Shawnee National Forest has literally and figuratively changed the face of the region.

And, that face has changed a number of times.

When European settlers arrived in what is now Southern Illinois, they found an unbroken tract of forest. The area was inhabited by a number of Native American tribes, but except for small areas around Ware and in southern Pope County, clearing was minimal.

That changed quickly with the influx of European settlers. Land was cleared for a variety of purposes when settlers from North Carolina and other regions of the east coast found their way to Illinois.

Farming boomed in the 1850s, but by 1900 most of the soil in Southern Illinois had been depleted. In 1933, legislation was passed to allow the federal government to begin purchasing land for what was to become the Shawnee National Forest.

The land purchases brought an infusion of cash, created jobs, and certainly created a more optimistic economic outlook for residents of Southern Illinois. Today, the Shawnee National Forest encompasses 283,000 acres from the Ohio River to the Mississippi.

The true scope of the forest’s expanse can probably best be realized by looking at a road map – remember those … Most of the southern quarter of the state is colored green – that is the Shawnee National Forest. That is Southern Illinois.

"I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around what would have happened if the federal government had not stepped in,” said Mary McCorvie, heritage program manager for the Shawnee National Forest. “I’m trying to think of another place worldwide where you had an ecological disaster, which is what this was. The soils would have continued to clog up the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.”

The journey from the unbroken wilderness of the 18th century to modern Southern Illinois has more twists and turns than a primitive trail in one of the forest’s wilderness areas.

How dense was the forest? Some pioneers found it stifling.

"The view of that noble expanse (the Ohio River) was like the opening of a bright day upon the gloom of night, to us who had been so long buried in the deep forests,” wrote Morris Birkbbeck in his Letters from Illinois, written in 1818. “It is a feeling of confinement which begins to dampen the spirits from complete exclusion of distant objects.”

It didn’t take long for settlers to alter that landscape.

Timber cutting began immediately. Some was used for cordwood for steamships on the Ohio River. There was a burgeoning charcoal industry that fueled the Iron Furnace. Timber was needed for the railroads and various mining entities.

But, primarily timber was cleared for farming. According to a Shawnee National Forest publication, 99 percent of Southern Illinois residents were farmers in 1818.

“It was basically subsistence farms, although that is kind of a misnomer,” McCorvie said. “They were using a lot of their products … feed it to their livestock, milk cows, pigs and chickens and they would sell some things for cash.”

Things changed in 1850 when a government land sale program reduced the price of land from about $1.25 per acre to $0.125 per acre. A person could now buy a 40-acre tract for the handsome sum of $5. The number of farms in Southern Illinois doubled in the next 10 years.

"That was it,” McCorvie said. “That was the beginning of the end. Nobody intended the topsoil to erode away, but when you have row crops in areas that shouldn’t be farmed that way, that’s what’s going to happen.

"Those pine plantations, that’s where people were farming back in the day. So far, we have not done an archeological inventory of the entire forest. We’ve covered about half of it since 1980, but I’m sure we have at least one farm site on every 40 acres that we manage.”

The denuded ridgetops and hillsides eroded quickly. Within a generation or two, the landscape was nearly unrecognizable. By the early 1900s many farmers were no longer able to grow crops on their gutted land. Residents of Southern Illinois began migrating to the cities looking for employment. Some, simply abandoned their farms.

The depleted land grabbed the attention of the University of Illinois as early as 1908.

And, although it wouldn’t affect Southern Illinois for another 20 years, a significant event occurred in 1911 when the U.S. Congress passed the Weeks Act which allowed the federal government to “purchase forested, cut-over or denuded lands within watershed of navigable streams, deemed necessary for the regulation of their flow.”

The condition of the land created a real hardship for citizens who remained in Southern Illinois.

“The Great Depression in Southern Illinois happened immediately after World War I and just got worse,” McCorvie said. “All the farmers were forced to overproduce because the farmers in Europe were not farming. We were still farming like there was no surplus, so we had this huge surplus of farm products that we couldn’t use. That’s what caused the farms in Southern Illinois to begin to decline. If you can’t sell your products, you’re not going to have any cash.”

By the early 1930s, a push had begun to form a national forest in Southern Illinois. The Harrisburg Rotary and Kiwanis clubs formed the Ozark Reforestation Unit. Local entrepreneur L.O. Trigg formed Ozark Tours to educate local legislators and influential citizens on the natural beauty of the region.

Forest Service publications show clients of Ozark Tours enjoying the views at Garden of the Gods and enjoying a picnic lunch at Bell Smith Springs.

Also in 1931, the state of Illinois asked the federal government to start acquiring land.

William Barker, an employee of the US. Forest Service, was sent to Southern Illinois to report on the proposed purchase tracts.

“The general region has been farmed for 100 years and much of the farm’s soil is worn out,” Barker wrote. “A large percentage of the row crops are on soil which should not have been cleared of timber. It was suitable only for tree crops.”

By Aug 30, 1933, Congress adopted legislation approving the purchase of land. By Oct. 1, John O. Wernham, the Shawnee’s first forester had moved into the region. By Oct. 7, 16,000 acres had been offered for sale.

One of the earliest recorded sales occurred on Jan. 3, 1934 when Terrah B. Henly of Pope County sold 40 acres to the forest.

“It was willing seller, willing buyer,” McCorvie said. “That was pretty much what was going on. I do know that when you look at our acquisitions files, many appear as condemnations. It really wasn’t. It was to clear titles. The other problem was all the tax sales that went forward. People would abandon the land and consortiums would come in and buy the land and hold them. Many times it was banks selling the land to the forest service.

“Farms at that point might have been 260 acres, something along those lines, but they were small farmers that felt the need to divest themselves of their farms to get on with their lives elsewhere. Probably a lifeline that kept food in their mouths.”

The land purchases brought a major infusion of cash to Southern Illinois, but the forest meant more than that. Hundreds went to work for the Works Progress Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Workers built forest trails, quarried gravel, built roads, built rustic recreation areas, manned forest tower lookouts, strung telephone lines and gathered nuts and planted them in reforestation programs.

These workers were responsible for the construction of recreation areas like Pounds Hollow and Lake Glendale. Some of their handiwork is still used today.

"Lots and lots of people benefitted,” McCorvie said. “The best examples would be around the Dixon Springs Ag Center, a lot of people sold their land and worked for the WPA and built that ag center and Lake Glendale as well. There were road crews, sanitation projects.”

In the meantime, the purchase of the land made some of the most iconic places in Southern Illinois – Garden of the Gods, Bell Smith Springs, Inspiration Point and the Pomona Natural Bridge public land.

Most of the construction work and the reforestation of the forest ended with the advent of World War II.

However, the forest is ever evolving and remains an integral part of life in Southern Illinois. The aforementioned iconic locations fuel Southern Illinois’ tourism industry. Camel Rock, located at the Garden of the Gods appears on the quarter.

The forest purchased additional property in 1993 in the Mississippi River floodplain.

And, forest management continues to be scrutinized by the area’s residents. Logging operations in the forest were stopped for 17 years by activists in the early 1990s.

Finally, everyone was reminded of the forest’s importance as a recreational outlet when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country in 2019.

"We were slammed by visitation in the early months of the pandemic when people weren’t allowed to go to movies, weren’t allowed to visit family and friends,” McCorvie said. “People literally flocked to Southern Illinois to enjoy the outdoors, the clean air and water, hiking. The Shawnee National Forest has been popular for all those things for a number of years, but during the pandemic, the national forest became an oasis for people hungry for activities.

“There is a lot of economic involvement with the public and the Shawnee National Forest, the kind of boom we’re going through with cabins for visitors to the forests, l think it’s very interesting and people traveling through are going to stop at all these places, when people come to visit.”

It’s obvious, the story of the Shawnee National Forest is still writing itself.

