Italian traditions have influenced Southern Illinois home kitchens and restaurants

“When we’re there we have many long meals together. Food is very important,” said Alongi.

Cummare’s

Daniela Brooks, the youngest daughter of Cummare’s Italian Restaurant’s original owners, Pietro and Stephanie Galati, moved to Murphysboro with her parents and sister shortly after she graduated high school in Sicily in 2007. With an American-born mother and Italian-born father, Brooks was born in Italy, lived in the United States for about seven years as a child, then moved back to Sicily. She speaks both Italian and English fluently and enjoys the cultures of both heritages, but the move to Southern Illinois in 2007 seems to be a permanent one for Brooks as she is now raising a family of her own thanks to the hard work of her parents.

“There are certain things I miss about Italy, but what really matters in life is the wellbeing of your family and the opportunity your kids will have. And now I understand why my parents made the transition that they made and I’m grateful that they did,” shared Brooks.