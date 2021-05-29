Local History | Alto Pass architectural gem

Havisham House was originally intended to operate only as an overnight vacation rental, conveniently located along the Shawnee Hills wine trail and central to a number of hiking trails popular with locals and tourists alike.

Both the main house and the carriage house sleep up to six people each. When guests began requesting weddings on the site, and after some trial and error using tents, the Schaefers decided a permanent structure on the property would offer a better option to couples.

In 2020, the Schaefers completed construction of a wedding pavilion on the property, nestled just below the hill and behind a row of trees. The venue can hold up to 200 guests and the wedding packages offered allow for the wedding party and family members to enjoy a full weekend of events in one location. The Schaefers provide chairs, tables and linens for the pavilion, also.

The pavilion has a large, arched front entryway and the front wall is made up of floor-to-ceiling, open windows. The unique construction of the pavilion also allows the walls on both sides of the structure to slide open for increased natural light and refreshing air flow. The tall ceilings, with exposed wooden beams, and the stone rear wall of the pavilion make the perfect blank canvas for brides and grooms to decorate the space to their liking.