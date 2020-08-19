Medical Profile | Dr. Andy Hossler brings his experience as coach to his medical practice

For residency, the family wanted to be back in the Midwest, someplace east of the Mississippi. Carbondale proved to be a good fit.

Dr. Hossler was initially with SIU Family Practice — a “great experience,” he said — and joined Southern Illinois Healthcare three summers ago. Today, his practice is housed in the historic Oldenhage Hughes building in downtown Carbondale. His nurse, Tammy Harshbarger, characterizes him as a true servant leader.

“He is a doctor who treats me as an equal,” Harshbarger said. “I feel like I work with him instead of for him. He’ll sanitize rooms with me, he even cleans up accidents. He’s really hands-on. He’ll even restock medications and step in to help any way he can if I’m busy with something else.”

When it comes to patient care, he’s still somewhat of a coach as he guides his patients, which range from newborns to 100 years old, through the many stages of their lives.

“The biggest impression I’ve gotten overall is the trust they put in you … I’ll say something to a patient and they’ll come back three or six months later to share how they’ve really tried to make some of the changes we talked about,” said Dr. Hossler.